SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County deputy helped a driver out of a wrecked, smoking tractor-trailer late last week after a crash along U.S. 64, officials said.

The incident happened Thursday along U.S. 64 while a deputy was checking for speeders near mile marker 453, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy G. Cone “heard a loud crash and watched as a tractor-trailer left the roadway, striking trees,” the news release said.

The deputy then turned on his cruiser’s lights and siren and blocked traffic in the stretch of the highway near Spring Hope.

“As Deputy Cone approached the cab, he noticed smoke coming from the truck and quickly assisted the driver out of the wreckage,” officials said.

Photos from the sheriff’s office showed the crumpled cab of the truck, with much of it destroyed and the airbag activated at the driver’s seat.

EMS crews then helped the driver, a man whose condition was not released.

The area where the wreck happened is near exit 453 for Old Franklin Road.

“We are thankful for Deputy Cone’s quick actions and attentiveness,” the sheriff’s office said.