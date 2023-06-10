BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were hurt in a crash involving a dump truck and an SUV in Wilson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At about 12:26 p.m. Friday, troopers said they were called to NC-581 near Old Raleigh Road in reference to a crash.

When they arrived, they said they found an SUV and an overturned dump truck that had spilled gravel on the road.

A trooper provided photos of the crash to CBS 17.

According to an initial investigation, troopers said the driver of the SUV was heading west on Old Raleigh Road when they ran a stop sign and crashed into the dump truck in the NC-581 intersection.

The driver of the SUV and the driver of the dump truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the NCSHP.

Troopers said a passenger in the SUV sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

NCSHP said the driver of the SUV was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign.

NC-581 near Old Raleigh Road was closed in both directions for almost four hours while troopers responded to the crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the road reopened at about 4:13 p.m.