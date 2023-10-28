ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — In the latest of a series of news releases about incidents at a Moore County Walmart, police released new photos Friday of people officers are seeking information about.

In the last two weeks, Aberdeen police have asked the public for help at least three times identifying certain people at the Walmart Supercenter at 250 Turner St.

The latest request for help came Friday when several photos were released of two women in the Walmart, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

Seven photos were released of the women, with one woman pushing a shopping cart and the other appearing to walk nearby.

Photo from Aberdeen Police Department

Police said they are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects in the photographs. One woman had partially orange hair and unique tattoos on her arms while the other woman was wearing an orange “Space Viking” t-shirt.

Similar to the previous Aberdeen police news releases about people at Walmart, no information was released with the Friday photos about what triggered the interest of officers.

Officers said anyone with information about the women should contact Detective Reilly at the Aberdeen Police Department at (910) 944-9721 with an anonymous Tip Line available at (910)944-4561.