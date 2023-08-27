ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Roanoke Rapids said they are looking for a man who stole tools from outside a bowling alley earlier this month.

The incident was reported just after 1:05 a.m. on August 15 at Fairwood Lanes Bowling Alley at 201 South Old Farm Road, according to a news release from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

The man involved broke into a shed outside the bowling alley and took several tools, police said.

Photo from Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

Photo from Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

Photo from Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

Photo from Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

Photo from Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the man came back and took more items from the shed, officers said.

Police released several photos of the man, who appeared to be wearing a mask or had a beard.

“The quality of the images is poor, but they do show some of the distinguishing features of the suspect,” the news release said.

Police said anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect should contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810 or anonymously through the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.