MACON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mobile home in Warren County was destroyed by a fire Friday morning, according to the Macon Rural Fire Department.

At about 7:10 a.m., firefighters said they were called to the 500 block of Macon-Embro Road in the Town of Macon.

When they got to the scene, they said the single-wide mobile home was fully-involved.

The Macon Rural Fire Department shared photos of the damage on Facebook.

The Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department, whose crews assisted in putting out the fire, said no injuries were reported.

It is unclear if anyone was living at the home at the time of the fire.

Officials say the fire remains under investigation by the Warren County Fire Marshal.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.