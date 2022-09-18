NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is in the birthday spirit this weekend.

Deputies attended two different birthday celebrations Saturday — one for a retired deputy turning 90 and one for a resident turning 106.

Sheriff Keith Stone and members of the Sheriff’s Office visited retired deputy Glenn Driver to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Deputies describe Driver as ‘a legend from back in the day.’

They say several other retired law enforcement officers came to celebrate as well.

Sheriff Stone and the Sheriff’s Office also stopped by Nash County resident Mother Pauline Lawrence’s 106th birthday.

Family and friends, along with Reverend Green and elected councilmen TJ Walker and Jabaris Walker, were also in attendance, according to a Facebook post.

To celebrate, deputies say Mother Lawrence was deputized by Sheriff Stone as ‘Deputy of the Day.’