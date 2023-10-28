SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A drug raid in Lee County led to a “trap house” being shut down and one person arrested, officials said Friday.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a home that was being used “as a storefront and dispensary for illegal narcotics,” according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The raid took place Thursday at a home in the 1700 block of Carr Creek Road, which is in a neighborhood just east of Sanford off Mt. Pisgah Church Road, deputies said.

Inside the home, deputies said they found:

About 232 grams of Oxycodone (Schedule II controlled substance)

264 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms (Schedule I controlled substance)

45 dosage units of Suboxone

40 pounds of marijuana

About 30 pounds of synthetic cannabinoid

3 firearms and several items of drug paraphernalia

A photo was released of a “closed” sign on what appeared to be the front door of the home. Another image was released of the items that were found during the raid.

Michael Epstine Graham, 47, was arrested on several charges and held on a $300,000 secured bond, according to Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes.

Graham was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, trafficking marijuana, trafficking synthetic cannabinoid, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for sale of controlled substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Estes said.