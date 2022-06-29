ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are working to find a suspect who broke into a building.
Surveillance video from June 5 shows the person breaking into the building near West 10th Street and Faye Street.
The suspect is described as wearing what looks to be a Halloween mask, baggy jeans or shorts, a blue shirt and gray shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, Investigator J. Shelburne at (252) 533-2823 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.