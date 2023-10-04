ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is searching for a suspect that officers say stole a scooter and bicycle early Wednesday morning.

At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect stole a scooter from near the area of the 600 block of Cambridge Court in Roanoke Rapids, police said.

The was then captured on surveillance camera footage stealing a bicycle nearby from where the scooter was stolen, according to police.

Roanoke Rapids police released the following images of the suspect from the video:

Police say there is a possibility that the suspect did not act alone.

Anybody who has information related to the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, or the Halifax County CrimeStoppers at (252) 583-4444.