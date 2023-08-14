WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — There is new information to report on the story of 42 hound dogs removed from a Wilson home by a dog rescue organization.

As CBS 17 reported Friday, the dogs were found in inhumane conditions — some were even dead, according to rescuers.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says the owner of the dogs passed away in late June while he was in the kennel with his animals behind his home.

The sheriff’s office says the owner’s widow was afraid of the dogs, and wouldn’t go near the kennel.

It took almost a month for a dog rescue group to be alerted.

“I got involved approximately July 19 when I was contacted from a post on Facebook,” said Melanie Thrift of Rimertown Rescue.

Here’s a timeline of events:

The owner died – June 24

Rimertown Rescue first saw the dogs on the scene – July 23

Wilson County Animal Control began an investigation – July 24

By that time, rescuers say at least two of the dogs had died and photos of them were provided to CBS 17 by Rimertown Rescue and a volunteer.

The day after our initial story aired, the sheriff’s spokesperson emailed several statements which included the claim no dogs had died.

“There was (sic) no dogs found dead. Even the picture of the one lying down, was not dead,” said spokeswoman Wanda Mills Samuel.

In an attempt to clarify the discrepancy between the photos and the spokeswoman’s statements, Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia asked for an on-camera interview.

He also went to the sheriff’s office seeking an interview but was told the spokeswoman was not in the building.

In its statement, Wilson Animal Control says it found some of the dogs underweight and four were improperly tethered.

It took about three weeks to remove all the dogs from the home kennel.

They were taken away in small groups by a half dozen rescue organizations.

CBS 17 is still trying to learn why a humane organization like ASPCA wasn’t asked to come in and handle all the dogs all at once.