LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services.

At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way.

A red SUV plowed through the building and shattered the glass.

Louisburg Police Chief, Jason Abbot, said the driver of the vehicle had a medical emergency and was transported to WakeMed.

The Walmart usually closes at 10 p.m. However, the store closed early due to the damage.

No one else was injured.

There was no information on if the Walmart would be closed for an extended period of time do to the front store damage.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.