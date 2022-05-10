HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A litany of drugs was found by deputies in Hoke County last week as they searched a driver and vehicle and found and seized seven types of drugs.

Deputies were called Thursday about a “suspicious vehicle” in the area of Mix Trail Lane, a residential area in Rockfish, where they found a driver, Michael Anthony Porter, 30, of Robeson County, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view and asked Porter to step out of the vehicle, the news release said.

Deputies found 81 doses of Adderall, a schedule II controlled substance on Porter, the release said.

A search of the car followed, which turned up a black box, deputies said. In the box, detectives found 14 grams of fentanyl, 16 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of methamphetamine, 414 Xanax pills 11 doses of MDMA, marijuana and various items of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

Porter faces the following charges:

Two counts of trafficking opiates

Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule IV controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell or deliver MDMA

Maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Porter was arrested and taken to the Hoke County Detention Center.

Michael Anthony Porter. (Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

He is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.