Pickup truck collides with Amtrak train after going around crossing arms in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say no one was injured after a pickup truck was struck by an Amtrak train in Dunn Wednesday morning.

According to Dunn police, a freight train was either stopped or moving slowly along a stretch of track near East Edgerton Street.

A man driving a pickup truck went around the crossing arms in order to get around the freight train, police said. That’s when the truck was struck by an Amtrak train that was on the other side of the freight train.

The driver of the truck has been charged with failure to yield at a railroad crossing.