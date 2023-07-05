RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Every year, thousands of seeds are planted at Dorothea Dix Park in hopes they’ll bloom into the five-acre sunflower field locals know and love. This year, the Dix Park Conservancy says the sunflowers are expected to bloom in mid-July. In anticipation of the bloom, here’s your guide to enjoying the field.

The sunflower field is free and open seven days a week from dawn to dusk.

Finding the field

Dix Park is a 308-acre site making finding the field tricky if you take the wrong turn.

The field is along Hunt Drive between Western Boulevard and Umstead Drive. When entering from Centennial Parkway onto Blair Drive, take a right at Umstead Drive before making a left onto Hunt Drive. When entering though the Barbour Drive entrance, take a left at Umstead Drive and a left onto Hunt Drive.

Parking

During the week, the best place to park is the gravel lot off Hunt Drive and the parking lot near the Magnolia Room. You can enter 1800 Umstead Drive to find the lot. Most other parking lots are for employees.

For parking on weeknights or weekdays, you can use any lot at Dix Park. There is parking immediately north of the field, across the street at the dog park, and Dwire Drive near the chapel.

Photography

The sunflower field is the perfect place to snap your new Facebook profile picture or latest Instagram post. Professional photographers are welcome to use Dix Park Sunflower Field as a backdrop or setting for their sessions.

Any commercial photography requires a permit through the city.

So what are the best times of day to snap a picture? Mornings, especially weekdays, are best for taking pictures without minimal people in the background. Crowds tend to dissipate into the later evening as well.

Just before the sun sets, or ‘golden hour’, is best time of day to capture the beauty of the sunflowers and Dix Park. This maybe among the busiest time but it may be worth the reward of the beautiful photos the lighting will create.

Quick tips