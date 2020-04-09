Pinehurst country club steps up to help Moore County Meals on Wheels continue to serve others

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — The kitchen at Country Club of North Carolina is hopping, late in the morning on Tuesday. They’ve got an order to fill, 80 meals.

“Fantastic, we are ready to go,” said Country Club of North Carolina executive chef Adam Minicucci.

But the recipients of this order are not the usual patrons. The Moore County Meals on Wheels are in need of help due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Country Club of North Carolina is ready to help.

“Really for staff and us as a club it’s an eye-opener for sure,” said Minicucci. “It’s something I feel we should do a lot more of after this whole pandemic ends.”

For more than 36 years, a local retirement community kitchen in the Sandhills prepared the food for the Meals on Wheels. Then the coronavirus hit. Safeguards at the center made it impossible for them to continue to serve the program.

“They had to worry about their residents,” said Rebecca Listrom of Meals on Wheels of the Sandhills.

“They couldn’t have my 45 volunteers and myself coming onto campus every day so COVID-19 really impacted us and basically shut down our food source.”

For years the County Club of North Carolina has been active with multiple charities in Moore County, taking on another one just seemed like the right thing to do.

“We’ve done it twice now it’s 80 meals per time,” said Aaron Hepfner Country Club of North Carolina chef.

“It takes about a half-hour to plate up and then we take it up front and everybody comes and grabs their bags and go to deliver.”

Chicken Marsala, wild rice pilaf, broccoli and roasted potato, that was the menu on this day prepared with the same pride and effort as if it were going to a club member or visiting dignitary.

“Chef Adam preaches to us, everything we do we need to take pride in,” said chef Ryan Laton.

“Whether it’s Meals on Wheels or a chef’s table we sell for $120 a plate, everything that comes out of this kitchen we have to be proud of.”