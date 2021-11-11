Pinehurst golf pro thankful for his time in the military this Veterans Day

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a day Joe Steadman will never forget. A teenager at the time, 9-11 left an indelible mark that would lead him to become the man he is today.

“For me, I was a 16-year-old kid,” Steadman said. “So most of that emotion was anger and confusion. But yeah, I was mad, I was angry.”

Steadman is currently the head golf instructor at the Country Club of North Carolina. And although his current job is to fix golf swings, a far cry from the battlefields of Afghanistan, it wasn’t always that way.

“Our biggest function there was to keep presssure on the insurgent networks,” Steadman explained. “So we were just hunting bad guys.”

Steadman spent 13 years in the military as a Special Forces Weapons Sergeant. Like many who served, he knew when it was time to get out. That was the easy part, as adjusting to civilian life was much more difficult.

“That’s another reason golf was so key to me – because golf was really, when a lot of that stuff was going on when I first came back – it was a distraction,” Steadman said. “Golf was like a distraction to help me have something to focus on and build and to aspire to.”

So, at 30 years of age, the retired military sergeant, who now has a family, went to school and got his Professional Golf Management degree at Campbell University here in North Carolina. He has never looked back on that decision.

Steadman, to this day, said he stays in contact with a handful of those he served with, too. He said the military is a tight fraternity even for those who never made it a full-time career, such as himself.

“You know you did 13 years and you got out isn’t that a waste?” Steadman said people ask. “And I’m like no. That made me who I am and that experience in the military was priceless.”