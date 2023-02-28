CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Pinehurst man is charged with soliciting sex from a child after an investigation by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Gonzalez, 60, was arrested after the sheriff’s office investigated a tip from a private citizen, a news release stated.

Gonzalez is charged with felony solicitation of child by computer to commit an unlawful sex act, and felony dissemination to minors under the age of 16.

Gonzalez was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond and is due in court March 29.