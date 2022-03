RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Pinehurst man is $100,000 richer after winning a North Carolina Education Lottery drawing.

Lottery officials said Tuesday that Samphant Vanamathi was the latest Cash 5 winner.

Vanamathi bought a $1 ticket for last Friday’s drawing from the Harris Teeter in Pinehurst. He collected his prize Monday at lottery headquarters, taking home $71,011 after taxes were withheld.

Cash 5 drawings are held every night, with the jackpot Tuesday reaching $148,000.