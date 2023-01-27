PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) – Pinehurst Resort & Country Club breaks ground on its first new golf course in nearly 30 years.

Course No. 10 will be four miles south of the main clubhouse at the country club. It will feature an 18-hole layout with streams and ponds. Designers said it will be distinct and drastically different from anywhere in Pinehurst.

“The golf course sits on about 200 acres. But it has a lot of topography we don’t have at these courses at the main club,” Bob Farren, the Director of Golf Course Maintenance at Pinehurst said.

The new course will incorporate rugged dunes that were mined at the location at the turn of the 20th century. It features the native sand and wiregrass that are characteristic to the area, with approximately 75 feet of elevation change in the course.

This comes as The World Golf Hall of Fame returns to Pinehurst and the United States Golf Association builds a new campus in the city.

“Certainly the U.S. Open coming next year, so there’s a lot of attention on that. We just have to find the right spot to fit into all that media attention, that we all love,” Farren said.

The new golf course will open Spring of 2024, just in time for the U.S. Open.