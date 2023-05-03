PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 65-year-old Rocky Mount man has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure after a person was struck by a vehicle.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Pinetops officers responded to a call to a person hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Hamlet Street.

There, they found a 24-year-old man that was struck by a vehicle lying in the street.

The victim was suffering from obvious head and body trauma, police said. Several people and employees from Abrams BBQ were assisting the victim until first responders arrived, they also said.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was driving a grey Nissan Frontier pick-up truck. They said the truck struck the man, made a U-turn, drove back past them at a high rate of speed and

almost struck them and the victim a second time. They gave officers a description of the driver.

Pinetops Communications Dispatch was able to immediately view the Pinetops street

cameras, see the incident, view a license plate number and give out an alert to surrounding agencies to find the suspect. The vehicle left town headed toward Rocky Mount, police said.

The vehicle’s owner’s address came back to an address in Rocky Mount. The truck was found shortly after at that address by the Sharpsburg Police Department, assisted by Nash County and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The suspected driver, Amos Batts, was arrested at his home, police said and his truck was

seized as evidence.

The Pinetops Police Department took custody of Batts and transported him to the Edgecombe

County Magistrate’s Office where he was charged. He received a $150,000 secured bond and is being held in the Edgecombe County Jail.