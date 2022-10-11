ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police received several calls about an aggressive pit bull, prior to the dog’s attack on an elderly couple and animal control officer on Sunday.

In documents obtained by CBS 17, officers noted they were alerted by concerned neighbors on Aug. 15 this year that Julie Proctor’s 100-pound pit bull, Cosmo, was running around the neighborhood “barking and trying to bite neighbors.”

Officers also received a call on September 23, and another call October 1.

During a visit, animal control officers reported that Julie Proctor told them that she was unable to control the dog due to her own medical issue. She explained that her son usually lets the dog out and that the dog had gotten loose when she let him out.

The reports also show that Proctor told officers that she was planning to rehome Cosmo, due to her medical condition.

Animal Control officers reported that they warned her to control the animal, as callers were concerned that the dog was aggressive. A caller also told them that “the dog has bit several people, and people are unable to walk the streets due to the dog being aggressive.”

That was eight days before the pit bull attacked Ann and Bobby Joyner, and an animal control officer. Ann had to have her foot amputated following the attack and Bobby returned home from the hospital Monday afternoon with both hands in bandages.

Ann and Bobby Joyner while they were both in the hospital.

The animal control officer was bitten in the thigh and was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon. The officer did shoot the dog twice in an effort to stop the attack, according to police.

Rocky Mount Police have since confirmed Proctor’s dog was euthanized, due to the injuries it sustained from the shooting.

“The investigation discovered the pit bull’s vaccinations expired earlier this year, and adhering to North Carolina General Statute, Animal Control Services transported the dog to the North Carolina State Laboratory for Rabies testing. We are currently awaiting the results from the testing,” added police in a statement to CBS 17.

Proctor is now charged with having a dangerous animal, run or running at-large, rabies inoculation, and failure to register.