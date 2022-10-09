ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A pit bull was shot when it was attacking two people and then bit an officer who responded in Rocky Mount Sunday, police said.

The incident happened around noon in the 600 block of Nelson Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

Two people suffered “severe” injuries during the pit bull attack, police said.

When officers arrived, they saw the dog “actively attacking” an 82-year-old man and 78-year-old woman, the news release said.

The responding police officer was also bitten in the thigh, police said.

“The officer discharged her duty weapon, firing twice and striking the dog,” the news release said.

The dog’s owner then took control of the dog until Rocky Mount Animal Control arrived and took the dog from the scene, the news release said.

“The investigation determined the dog was running loose when both victims who are neighbors were attacked,” according to the news release.

The owner of the pit bull, Julie Proctor, 62, was cited for violating the Rocky Mount

ordinance regarding run or running at large/restraint of animals, the news release said.

The two injured neighbors were taken to ECU Health in Greenville with “severe” but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The police officer was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare, where she was treated and later released.

The dog was alive as of Sunday night, but police were unsure of the condition of the dog.