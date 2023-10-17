GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCN) — A Youngsville woman has been arrested after she was accused of scamming a Pitt County resident online.

According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, on May 23, the resident said she had been the victim of a scam on Facebook. She told deputies that she had ordered crochet animals but that the order was never fulfilled in full as promised.

The victim said she tried to resolve the issue but the suspect cut off all communications, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, Pitt County sheriff’s detectives were able to determine the suspect’s true identity.

On Sept. 8, arrest warrants were obtained for 27-year-old Tabitha Melissa Paganelli, charging her with obtaining property by false pretense.

On Oct. 7, detectives learned that she lives in Youngsville. Detectives coordinated with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office who arrested Paganelli at work in Bunn.

She was placed in the Franklin County Jail under a $5,000 bond, and was later released after posting bond.