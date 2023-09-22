PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Pittsboro is asking residents to conserve water after it was told that a compound commonly used as a solvent was released into the Haw River upstream.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the town was notified by the City of Burlington that routine testing performed at Burlington’s Wastewater Treatment Plant showed the presence of 1,4 dioxane in the water released back into the Haw River from the facility.

Further testing confirmed that 1,4 dioxane entered the Haw River after passing through Burlington’s plant, the town said.

“Upon receiving this information, our Water Plant Staff immediately began assessing the situation and determining the availability of testing. Due to testing facilities not performing tests over the weekend, we could not have rush samples tested this afternoon. As a result, we expect to receive our testing results on Monday, September 25th, or Tuesday, September 26th,” the town said.

In response to this incident, the town said it is increasing its testing and sampling regimen to include daily rush tests until the town is confident that the incident will not impact residents or when testing indicates that the incident is over.

The town’s water plant staff have implemented a plan to operate the plant 24 hours a day, drawing only the minimum amount needed to keep the water system functional.

Water customers within, or serviced by the Town of Pittsboro, are asked to conserve water by reducing or eliminating non-essential water uses.

This includes landscape irrigation, washing vehicles, and houses, filling pools, etc.

These water conservation measures are voluntary actions our customers can take to assist our Water Plant staff; there is no danger of losing the Town’s water supply. We are also changing our water intake schedule to only intake the minimum amount needed to supply the system,” the town said.

Because of the lack of testing data, the town is unsure of what impact this release may have on the water system. It recommends that water customers and other individuals with sensitive health conditions evaluate their consumption based on EPA risk management guidelines for 1,4 dioxane, which can be found here.

The town said it will continue to provide updates throughout this event.