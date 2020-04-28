Pittsboro Lowe’s Home Improvement worker tests positive for COVID-19

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A company spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that a Lowe’s Home Improvement worker at a store Pittsboro has tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker was last at the store, at 121 Lowe’s Drive, on April 19, according to Lowe’s spokeswoman Sarah Lively.

Workers at the store who came in contact with the coronavirus-positive employee are in self-quarantine and are being given paid time off, a store official at the Lowe’s said.

Security camera video was used to determine which employees came in contact with the COVID-19 infected worker, the store official added.

“The store remains open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines,” Lively said in an email to CBS 17.

The worker who has contracted COVID-19 is in also quarantine and is receiving care, Lively said.

