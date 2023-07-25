PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Pittsboro man is facing several charges including sexual servitude and incest, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 28, the sheriff’s office received information from the Chatham County Department of Social Services regarding allegations of sex between Delfin Delgado Jr., 55, of Pittsboro, and a minor.

The sheriff’s office said a child medical examination was conducted on the victim. Investigators also interviewed witnesses and executed a search warrant on the juvenile’s phone.

Delgado Jr. was arrested last Friday and charged with:

Felony second degree forcible sexual offense

Felony second degree forcible rape

Felony human trafficking

Felony sexual servitude

Felony incest

He was taken to the Chatham County Detention Center and received a $500,000 secured bond. Delgado Jr. will appear in Chatham County District Court on Aug. 28.