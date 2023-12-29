RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It took some time for a Pittsboro man to fully process his major win after buying a $5 scratch-off.

Nicholas Parker made his purchase at the Sheetz on North Broad Street in Fuquay-Varina. After playing his Carolina Panthers scratch-off, Parker uncovered a win of $200,000.

“At first I thought I just won $200,” he said. “Then I saw all the zeroes and I just sat there looking at it.”

Parker said he was pinching himself in disbelief and thought he had to be dreaming.

Looking for more positive news in your day? Check out The Bright Side ☀️

Nicholas Parker holds his check from the NC Lottery after winning $200,000 on a scratch-off. (Courtesy NC Education Lottery)

“When it finally set in I got super excited and started freaking out a little bit,” he laughed.

Parker claimed his winnings Friday in Raleigh, which came to $142,501 after federal and state taxes.

The Carolina Panthers scratch-off game started up in July with five $200,000 top prizes. Two of those still remain to be claimed.