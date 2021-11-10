High level of likely carcinogen found in Pittsboro’s drinking water supply

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Pittsboro was notified on Monday that high levels of a contaminant are currently present in its drinking water.

Pittsboro Public Utilities Director Adam Pickett said Greensboro`s T.Z Osborne Waste Water Treatment Plant detected a high level of 1,4 Dioxane in a sample taken Nov. 3.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says 1,4 Dioxane is “likely to be carcinogenic to humans” by

all routes of exposure.

The EPA also said it is highly mobile and does not readily biodegrade in the environment.

Pickett said Pittsboro was alerted to the high levels of the chemical on Monday at approximately 12:50 p.m.

NC Policy Watch reported the Greensboro plant discharged 1,4-Dioxane into the Haw and Cape Fear rivers along with the drinking water supply for Pittsboro.

NC Policy Watch said it obtained emails that said the level of 1,4-Dioxane was more than 2,100 times the EPA’s and the state’s health advisory goal for surface water.

1,4-Dioxane is used in manufacturing and in household products such as a solvent for paper, cotton, and textile processing.

It can also be found in automotive coolant liquid.

This story will be updated.