Domino’s Pizza delivery driver found shot to death in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A pizza delivery driver was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Roanoke Rapids, according to Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp.

Tripp said the driver, 21-year-old James Anthony Lee Jr., of Weldon, was out on a delivery, but hadn’t checked in with the restaurant for some time, which concerned his coworkers.

Lee, who worked at Domino’s Pizza, was found dead in the Branch Avenue area by a coworker, the sheriff said. Authorities were notified of Lee’s death just before 1 a.m.

James Anthony Lee Jr. (Family photo)

Tripp said Domino’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The sheriff’s office is also applying for a governor’s reward, which would add another $5,000 if the request is granted.

Tripp said that the motive behind the shooting appears to be robbery. Lee was shot while still inside his vehicle.

The sheriff said they’re not sure at this point what time Lee went on the delivery.

Tripp did not say what type of gun was used.

CBS 17 spoke with Lee’s mother and sister who said Lee was originally from Maryland and moved to Weldon about a year ago. They said he was a corrections officer in Virginia but recently lost his job and started driving for Domino’s and DoorDash about a week ago.

Lee, who loved dirt bikes and video games, was a generous guy who would have handed over whatever a robber would have wanted and there was no reason to shoot him, they said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 583-8201 or Crimestoppers at (252) 583-4444.

