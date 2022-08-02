FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A plan to repurpose Fayetteville’s Market House is moving forward.

The Fayetteville City Council agreed to the plan that aims to tell the building’s history.

The building is almost 200 years old and, at one point, was a site where slaves were sold.

“The Market House itself will stay the focus of black history, black African American history,” said one person who spoke at the city council meeting.

The next step in this process is for historians to dig in and break down the building’s full history, so it can be incorporated into the repurposing.