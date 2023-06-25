SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A small propeller airplane flipped over on the runway at an airport in Lee County Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at Raleigh Executive Jetport, which is located just northeast of Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the scene about a reported “accident,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“Deputies arrived to find the single operator out of the aircraft and unharmed,” the news release said.

A photo from the sheriff’s office showed major damage to the propeller of the plane, which was overturned on the runway.

Deputies said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol would be investigating the incident.

No other information was released.