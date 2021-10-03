Plane flips over during emergency landing in Granville County field

The plane after the incident in Granville County Sunday. Photo contributed to CBS 17

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A pilot who was training a person how to recover from an engine failure scenario crash-landed their small plane in a field in Granville County Sunday afternoon.

A single-engine Cessna A150M landed in a field southwest of Oxford around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a witness and the FAA.

The incident happened in fields owned by a family who lives along Triple Creek Road, which is about three miles southwest of Oxford.

A woman who lives on the road and visited the scene just after the crash said the pilot and woman he was training were not injured.

The crash happened after the pilot, who has a license and has been flying for three years, cut off the engine while flying for training about what to do when an engine fails.

However, the engine did not restart and the flight was forced to land in a nearby field, a witness said.

The plane traveled about 200 yards on the ground before it hit a small ditch between fields and then flipped forward. The plane took off from RDU Airport at 12:18 p.m., according to FlightAware.

The pilot and trainee were able to get out before first responders arrived.

The FAA is expected to visit the site this week to investigate.