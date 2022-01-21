Airfield closed after plane slides off runway during snow at RDU, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As snow began falling harder Friday night, a passenger jet skidded off a runway at RDU International Airport, officials said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. and involved Delta Flight 5501 which was headed to RDU from Washington, D.C., RDU officials said in a news release.

“The flight landed safely and while taxiing off 5L/23R, it rolled into the mud,” a news release from RDU officials.

The airfield is currently closed until further notice, officials said. FlightAware reported all RDU inbound flights are being held from taking off until 10:45 p.m.

“We are completing snow removal on the alternate runway 5R/23L and will reopen once snow removal is complete,” the news release said.

There were 19 passengers on board the jet, which FlightAware identified as a Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-900, and they are headed to Terminal 2. There were no reported injuries.

FlightAware also said the jet was identified as Endeavor Air 5501.

The incident at RDU followed a plow that flipped on a snow-covered road in Moore County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warning just after 9 p.m. that roads throughout the county were covered in snow and “getting slippery.”

Up to 5 inches of snow is forecast to fall in central North Carolina late Friday and early Saturday.