DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – From Raleigh to Cary, down to Durham and across to Fayetteville, plus everywhere in between, North Carolinians will be enjoying firework displays Monday for the 4th of July.

But some won’t be headed out to organized events, and will instead choose to shoot off their own.

Durham County shared the statistics from an annual firework report from Tu and Ng of the body parts most likely to be injured by fireworks.

While burn-related injuries and hands or fingers make the most sense, the Tu and Ng report analyzed five other categories and reported the likelihood those parts are injured by fireworks.

PC: Durham County on Twitter

The annual report found 44 percent of injuries are burn-related while 28 percent are to the hand and finger.

But, the next highest is 24 percent to the leg, followed by 19 percent to the eyes.

Then, 15 percent injure his or her head with 10 percent then injuring their “trunk and other” areas. I’ll let you put two and two together here.

Finally, four percent of people round out their explosive-related injuries to their arms, the report showed.

Durham County also said most of these injuries occur to children and teens.

“Despite the dangers of fireworks, few understand the associated risks – devastating burns, injuries, fires & even death. Don’t become a statistic & let the pros handle the fireworks,” Durham County tweeted.