RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Centennial Authority, the body that oversees operations at PNC Arena, is dusting off renovation plans put on hold because of the pandemic.

In May, the authority vote to resume talks about renovations not just to the PNC Arena but the area around it. Improvements could include new dining and beverage options, repurposing the ticketing windows, and potentially creating standing-only areas.

A special meeting of the Centennial Authority Board is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. The only item on the agenda is to hear from the design team RATIO/HOK.

A meeting agenda showed the design team will lead a presentation giving background information on how the design work began in 2014 but was paused in 2020. They will also discuss current trends in the stadium and arena world. Lastly, the group is expected to layout steps and costs associated with the project. The meeting is expected to last several hours.

In 2019, renovations were estimated to cost up to $200 million. Inflation has likely increased that. Money has already been set aside for this but there is a possibility the authority may have to ask for money from the city.

With hundreds of events happening in and around the arena, throughout the year, renovations could take up to five years.

Renovating in the inside is just half the battle. Outside, the vision is to create a walkable entertainment destination with restaurants, bars, and retail. It may also include offices or residential buildings.

The area could be what L.A. Live is to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles or what The Battery is to Truist Park in Atlanta. This portion of the work could take up to 20 years to fully build out according to Philip Isley, chairman of the Centennial Authority.

The total cost for this portion is unknown. Isley said it would be primarily covered by private developers, whether local or national.