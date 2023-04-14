PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A plea agreement has been reached with the executive director of the Chatham County Housing Authority. Joann Davis was indicted on wire fraud after an investigation into her possibly taking kickbacks.

The plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina said Davis has agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud. Davis faces a maximum term of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Davis could also face three years of supervised release after serving time.

These are recommended sentences and a judge has the discretion to impose a lower or higher sentence.

Davis served as executice director for the Chatham County Housing Authority since 2012.

A federal grand jury charged her with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and program fraud, according to documents filed Feb. 13 in the Middle District of North Carolina.

Davis was accused of using her position at the authority to fraudulently award contracts worth more than $200,000 to at least 13 friends and relatives from 2016-20 without following the requirements from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to open them up for bids if the cost exceeded $2,000.

Davis was among a total of five people charged in the scheme.