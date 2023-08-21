RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Plans are in the works to upgrade PNC Arena.

Last week, the Raleigh City Council approved plans to fund upgrades to PNC Arena and Wake County Commissioners could do the same.

Restaurants, a sportsbook, and upgraded locker rooms are just a few of the upgrades fans and teams could see.

Jeff Merritt, the Executive Director of the Centennial Authority, who owns the arena says that following approval, the next step is planning and construction.

“We want to take all the information that we take from our stakeholder groups, tell our designers and builder what we want to do and get to work,” said Merritt.

It’s a process he says could take three to five years to design and build.

Not only will the space bring in more fans and events; Merritt says it is also a key piece in the growth of the Blue Ridge Corridor.

In addition to upgrades, the Carolina Hurricanes owner has separate plans to develop a sports and entertainment district around the arena; containing a 5,000-seat music venue, stores, offices, a hotel and rental homes, including affordable housing options.

“DHHS is building a headquarters, Bandwith is building its headquarters just to the north of us so there’s a lot of activity in West Raleigh,” said Merritt.

Merritt says there are some challenges to the growth.

The Centennial Authority is already looking at ways to alleviate parking and traffic issues.

He says the goal is to have the renovations completed by the 2027/2028 season.