EPSOM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Franklin County man was nabbed with cocaine and heroin and tried to run, but was captured this week, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jonathan Owens, 32, “tried to run, but he couldn’t hide,” Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White said in a Wednesday news release.

Owens was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin and possession of cocaine, according to Franklin County deputies.

Photo from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

“Our team took him down along with his stash of cocaine and heroin,” White wrote.

Photos from the sheriff’s office showed Owens being taken into custody and items that officials said were found with him during his arrest.

“Another poison-pusher off the streets,” White said — again referring to drug dealers as “poison pushers.”

Ownes was also charged with fleeing to elude arrest.