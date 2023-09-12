LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County authorities say they have nabbed one “poison pusher” brother, but the other is still on the run.

Monday morning, Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White announced that the two Armstrong brothers — Ryan and Jermaine — were wanted, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

“They are known poison-pushers, and they are on the run,” White said in a news release. “The Armstrong brothers are two of the nastiest dudes around.”

White said that a Franklin County law enforcement team that morning just raided the most-recent home where the brothers were staying.

“While there, we took possession of an arsenal of stolen weapons, piles of cash, and substantial amounts of narcotic drugs including fentanyl,” White wrote in a Facebook post.

Before 5 p.m. that same day, White announced that Ryan Armstrong had been arrested.

“Armstrong Thug #1 is behind bars!” White said in a news release that included photos of Ryan Armstrong’s arrest and items seized during the morning raid. “He can try and hide … as much as he wants. We still got ‘em!”

White noted that some illegal items had been seized.

“Ryan Armstrong, along with his poison, his guns and his cash are in the possession of Franklin County Law Enforcement,” White said.

Jermaine Armstrong is still on the run, according to White. He urged anyone who has information about the other brother to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (919) 514-9577.

Ryan Armstrong, 31, is facing felony charges that include manufacture of Schedule I controlled substance possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, according to court records.

Ryan Armstrong was released from jail by Tuesday, according to Franklin County Jail officials.