Police: 2 men, 2 juveniles arrested for firing 70+ shots, damaging 3 Rocky Mount homes

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people, including two juveniles, were arrested for damaging three residences in Rocky Mount during an incident Monday afternoon in which police believe more than 70 shots were fired, a news release said.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Rocky Mount police responded to numerous Shotspotter alerts. They began along the 500 block of N. Daughtry Street, continued over numerous area streets, and ended near Pineview Cemetery, the release said.

“It was apparent the shots being fired were coming from multiple mobile shooters,” police said.

Officers patrolling the area saw four people run from a crashed car near Pineview Cemetery. All four were taken into custody after a short foot chase, the release said.

Police said the Shotspotter system recorded more than 70 shots fired within 2 minutes. Three residences were damaged.

Officers said they found three handguns, a rifle, and collected spent shell casings in the area. The two juveniles involved, who were not identified, were charged with three counts each of shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Deshunto Alston Jr., 18, and Tykemian Dunston, 23, were charged with three counts each of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Dunston was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm, police said.

Deshunto Alston Jr. (Courtesy of the Rocky Mount Police Department)

Tykemian Dunston. (Courtesy of the Rocky Mount Police Department)

Dunston was jailed on a $275,000 secured bond. Alston has since been released after posting a $250,000 bond.

“The swift response time from the men and women of the Rocky Mount Police Department led

to the prompt arrest of the suspects and seizure of illegally possessed firearms, removing them

from the streets of our community. Unfortunately, homes were damaged, but we are grateful

there were no reported injuries behind this careless and reckless criminal behavior,” Rocky

Mount Police Chief Robert Hassel said in the release.