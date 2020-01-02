Police: 23-year-old shot to death in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot at a home Thursday morning and later died, according to a press release.

Officers responded to a home on the 900-block of Mashie Lane at 1:53 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been shot.

A 23-year-old man was shot at a home on Mashie Lane in Rocky Mount. He died from his injuries (CBS 17).

According to police, the victim later died from his injuries.

Neighbors told CBS 17 that they heard loud screams and saw flashing lights around 2 a.m.

Police did not release any suspect information or identify the man who was killed.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

