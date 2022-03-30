ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police seized 4 kilograms of marijuana, other drugs, cash, and a gun from a “trap house” Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.

The seizure was the result of an investigation that began in February when the police department was contacted about “well known drug dealers being at the apartment building,” which is located along the 100 block of E. 4th Street, Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said.

Detectives surveilled the residence for several hours. They also got help from community officers and were able to identify the apartment as a “trap house” to store drugs, money, guns, and more, the release said.

A search of the apartment turned up about 4 kilograms of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags and mason jars, 73 grams of cocaine, 5.5 grams of crack cocaine, 2.38 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of heroin, 10 Alprazolam pills, a handgun with an extended magazine, and more than $3,400 in cash, police said.

Roanoke Rapids police will present the case to the United States Attorney’s Office in hopes of pursuing federal charges against those involved.

“This type of activity poses an unnecessary risk to the citizens of the Roanoke Valley due to the violence that tends to follow this type of activity and it will not be accepted in our community,” Martin wrote.

Police encouraged anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it.