SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say.

The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with the incident Tuesday.

Police say they were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. that night with a complaint that Debrow had pointed a gun at the other woman in the school parking lot and fired the weapon.

Authorities say Debra and the unidentified other woman know each other.

Debrow is charged with assault by pointing a gun, felony possession of a firearm on school property, felony discharging a firearm on school property and discharging a firearm in city limits.

She is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $16,000 secure bond.