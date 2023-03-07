ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Several Robeson County schools near the border with Hoke County were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning because of a law-enforcement incident, according to a spokesperson for Robeson County schools.

The lockdown affecting Peterson Elementary School, Red Springs Middle School and Red Springs High School has since been lifted, the spokesperson said. The incident happened outside the town limits of Red Springs in Hoke County.

The spokesperson said the schools were placed on lockdown strictly as a precaution.

“There is no immediate danger to our students or schools,” the spokesperson said. “We ask that parents refrain from picking students up at this time.”

News13 has reached out to law enforcement agencies for more information about the incident but has not heard back.