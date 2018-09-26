Police: Argument leads to deadly shooting of 24-year-old man in Clinton Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) - A 24-year-old man is dead after an argument at a Clinton apartment complex led to a shooting Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Clinton police, along with Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies, and EMS, were called to Eastover Terrace about a shooting.

Responding units found a man lying unresponsive on the ground. EMS began to perform CPR on the victim, Jihad Vaughn.

He died at the scene, officials said.

While the shooting remains under investigation, it is believed an argument escalated into shots being fired, police said.

Officials said witnesses reported a possible suspect fled the scene in a red car.

Investigators have identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is encouraged to call the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105, or anonymously through our tip line at 910-590-3009, or texting their tip information to 847411, beginning the message with ‘tipcpd’.