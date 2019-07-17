Police: Armed suspect on the run after robbing Roanoke Rapids convenience store

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store on 5th Street Tuesday night.

Roanoke Rapids police responded to the robbery around 9:30 p.m.

The male suspect was masked and armed with a gun, according to police.

After displaying the gun, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

There were no injuries reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect should call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss