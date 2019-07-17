Police: Armed suspect on the run after robbing Roanoke Rapids convenience store

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store on 5th Street Tuesday night.

Roanoke Rapids police responded to the robbery around 9:30 p.m.

The male suspect was masked and armed with a gun, according to police.

After displaying the gun, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

There were no injuries reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect should call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

