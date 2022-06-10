ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids Police say they arrested a man on Friday after finding he was in possession of drugs and a gun during a traffic stop.

Officials say Elijah Couch, 28, was found with 50 grams of fentanyl and a handgun.

(Source: Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

He is charged with trafficking in opium/opiate/opioid by transport and by possession, possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II, possession of a schedule II, felony carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He also received a citation for driving while his license was revoked, according to police.

Records show Couch received a $200,000 bond and has a court date scheduled for June 15.

Police ask anyone with tips or information about drug activity to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810.

They say those who want to remain anonymous can contact Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.