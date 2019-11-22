Police ask for help finding suspects in deadly Nashville home invasion

One person was shot and killed during a home invasion in Nashville on Thursday morning (CBS 17)

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Nashville police are asking for help finding the person responsible for a Nov. 14 deadly home invasion.

Marquise Perry, 27, was killed in the home invasion. Police received the call around 5:45 a.m. Nov. 14 from the Oak Tree Apartments off First Street in Nashville.

Police said in a later news conference that there were at least two suspects, but didn’t have any descriptions.

Nash County deputies and Nashville police arrested a man, Jaquez Silver, after a traffic stop near the Oak Tree Apartments. They had received a tip about a felon selling a firearm, the release said.

There is no information that Silver was involved in Perry’s killing, the news release said. His case has been referred to the ATF.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Shockley at 252-459-4545 or 252-903-8166. Twin County CrimeStoppers can also be contacted at 252-977-1111.

