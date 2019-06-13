Police: Cary robbery suspect strikes for the third time

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary Police said the same guy was behind three gas station robberies. The latest happened early Wednesday morning at the Citgo station on North Harrison Avenue.

A surveillance camera captured an image of the thief.

Police said he was wearing a gray sweatshirt and purple latex gloves when he walked into the convenience store at the Citgo station.

The owner said he implied he had a weapon when he directed the clerk behind the counter. He got away with $250 and cigarettes. The owner said the clerk working has since quit.

“Its unfortunate. I mean these things happen every where. My understanding is the officers were here in 17 seconds but couldn’t find who did it,” Darrell Stover, a Cary resident said.

Police said the same guy is behind two other gas station robberies. Both took place at the Valero station on Old Apex Road. The first on April 6, the second on May 8.

CBS 17 spoke with the clerk who was working during both incidents. He was too shaken up to speak on camera, but said they have additional safety procedures in place.

Back at the Citgo station, signs alert people they have video and audio monitoring and recording devices in use 24 hours a day.

Cary Police ask anyone with information to give them a call.