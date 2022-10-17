SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was charged with murder six days after another man was shot to death, police said.

The Sanford Police Department said Monday that DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin.

Police say Johnson was being held without bond and is due in Lee County District Court on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. on Oct. 12 on Greenland Drive and found Baldwin suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

They say Baldwin was taken to UNC Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Oct. 13.